Jennifer Aniston Is The President Of The United States In New Netflix Movie

Jennifer Aniston's plan for Netflix domination seems to be moving right along. While she already has Friends — perhaps you've heard of it? — she'll also star in the upcoming Netflix movie, Murder Mystery with Adam Sandler. Now, it's been announced that Aniston will play the president in the Netflix political comedy First Ladies opposite Tig Notaro.
In the film, Aniston and Notaro will play America’s first female President and her wife, The First Lady. (Though, she's really the second female POTUS for Netflix.) "When Beverly and Kasey Nicholson move into the White House," the logline for the movie, which will be written by Notaro and her wife Stephanie Allynne, states. "They’ll prove that behind every great woman... is another great woman." Not a bad tagline at all. Though, what we really want to know is, will everyone have to get "the Rachel" under this administration?
Advertisement
It should be said that Notaro is building her own little Netflix empire, too. Her comedy special Tig Notaro Happy to Be Here starts streaming May 22 and she's also set to direct Ellen DeGeneres' upcoming Netflix special.
But, right now, it feels like we're in the midst of a Anistonaissance — patent still pending on that name. Just like Matthew McConaughey before her, she seems to be kicking off an impressive new chapter in her career filled with interesting projects. It feels like she's about to have another moment. Since, hello, she's still one of the biggest TV stars ever.
Aniston will next star in the teen comedy Dumplin' as a former beauty queen whose daughter decides to enter a beauty pageant to earn her respect. Here's to hoping this beauty queen movie is as funny as Drop Dead Gorgeous, an underrated classic.
She'll also star in a new series for Apple with Reese Witherspoon, who played her sister on Friends. Here, they'll be playing morning show hosts who are inspired by Top of the Morning, CNN correspondent Brian Stelter's book about the morning show rivalry. And honestly, who wouldn't want to wake up to these two?
Advertisement