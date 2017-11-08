Apple is ready to get into the scripted series game — and it appears the company knows just how to do it.
Apple Video has two scripted series in the works, Variety reported Wednesday. One is a revival of the Amazing Stories anthology, with Steven Spielberg and Bryan Fuller attached; the second is a drama series that stars both Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston. The actresses will also serve as executive producers on the project.
The project doesn't have a title yet, but it will be set "in the world of a network morning show," Variety notes. We'd guess that in this series, the actresses will be playing either coworkers or rivals. But, as Refinery29 pointed out when news about the series broke in July, Friends fans will remember that Witherspoon once played Rachel Green's sister on the sitcom. After all these years, the two ladies are finally reuniting on the small screen.
The news is thrilling for fans of the two talented women. And, after Big Little Lies' success, we're eagerly awaiting Witherspoon's next TV project. Still, as Variety points out, there are a lot more details we don't know yet. For example, will the show be released through the iTunes app, or another streaming service? And what will the pricing be like? If anyone can figure out the logistics, though, it's Apple. It wouldn't be a surprise if soon enough, Apple's video efforts are going head-to-head with other providers like Netflix and HBO.
In addition to Witherspoon and Aniston, the Apple series will feature industry veterans behind the scenes, too. Michael Ellenberg's Media Res studio is producing the drama, and the series was his idea. Apparently, he was inspired by Top of the Morning, CNN correspondent Brian Stelter's book about morning show rivalry. The show is fictional, of course — but we're here for some Today show/Good Morning America-inspired drama.
Variety also notes that the show was shopped to various networks, but Apple gave it a two-season order already. It will feature 10 episodes per season — so there are at least 20 episodes of Aniston-Witherspoon goodness headed our way soon.
