Dream Team Jennifer Aniston & Reese Witherspoon Set To Star In New TV Series

What's better than a TV series starring Jennifer Aniston or Reese Witherspoon? A show starring Aniston and Witherspoon, of course.
If you're thinking that such a thing is too good to be true, we're happy to tell you that this dream team has a small screen project in the works, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.
The untitled project, which will be helmed by HBO alum Michael Ellenberg, explores morning shows and the New York media scene as a whole. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it will be shopped to premium cable outlets such as HBO and streaming outlets like Netflix in the coming weeks.
Based on the fact that Aniston and Witherspoon are attached to the project, it's expected to generate significant interest from more than a few bidders.
The untitled project will be an original and, although plot details remain scarce, Aniston and Witherspoon aren't the only industry bigwigs attached to the series. Ellenberg is the former HBO head of drama and the script will be written by Jay Carson (House of Cards). The executive producer is Academy Award nominee Steve Kloves (Wonder Boys and Harry Potter).
Witherspoon and Aniston are also set to be executive producers and, based on Witherspoon's recent work on Big Little Lies, that definitely bodes well for the series.
Friends devotees will recall that Witherspoon guest starred as Aniston's younger sister on the beloved '90s series. The two have remained friends over the years, so this collaboration is definitely a match made in TV heaven.
