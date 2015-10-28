Tig Notaro Got Married

Congratulations are in order for Tig Notaro. A rep for Notaro confirms that the comedian wed partner Stephanie Allynne on Saturday, October 24.
Us Weekly reports that the wedding was quite the star-studded affair. Sarah Silverman, Lake Bell, Jessica Williams, Lucy Lawless, and Alicia Silverstone are said to have attended the ceremony in Notaro's hometown of Pass Christian, MS.
Notaro and Allynne, an actress and director, got engaged on New Year's Day of this year. The documentary Tig, which chronicles Notaro's battle with cancer and fertility issues, follows much of their relationship. The couple met on the set of In a World, and were good friends until things finally escalated.
Now Notaro is using their marriage as fodder for her act.
"I'm getting married today," she tweeted over the weekend. "My only fear is that instead of ‘I do’ I'll say ‘I do do.'"
We're sure she did just fine. Congrats, lovebirds.
Us Weekly reports that the wedding was quite the star-studded affair. Sarah Silverman, Lake Bell, Jessica Williams, Lucy Lawless, and Alicia Silverstone are said to have attended the ceremony in Notaro's hometown of Pass Christian, MS.
Notaro and Allynne, an actress and director, got engaged on New Year's Day of this year. The documentary Tig, which chronicles Notaro's battle with cancer and fertility issues, follows much of their relationship. The couple met on the set of In a World, and were good friends until things finally escalated.
Now Notaro is using their marriage as fodder for her act.
"I'm getting married today," she tweeted over the weekend. "My only fear is that instead of ‘I do’ I'll say ‘I do do.'"
We're sure she did just fine. Congrats, lovebirds.
Advertisement