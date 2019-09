Jennifer Aniston Is The President Of The United States In New Netflix Movie

In the film, Aniston and Notaro will play America’s first female President and her wife, The First Lady. (Though, she's really the second female POTUS for Netflix. ) "When Beverly and Kasey Nicholson move into the White House," the logline for the movie, which will be written by Notaro and her wife Stephanie Allynne, states. "They’ll prove that behind every great woman... is another great woman." Not a bad tagline at all. Though, what we really want to know is, will everyone have to get "the Rachel" under this administration?