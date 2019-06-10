8 of 9

Jon on Kester



"My soulmate, although he doesn't explicitly know it, is my friend Kester. He lives on a different continent, in a different time zone, as part of a different landscape. He's in a cabin in northern Canada at this very moment. Me – I'm in a shared house on a hill in South London. We live worlds apart. Our Skype chats are infrequent. Yet we deepen our friendship – our soulmateship? – and our understand of one another with each twist and turn of our sometimes slow, often rapacious, 20s through each intermittent conversation. I share my disdain for modern city life and my growing love of creativity and nature. He shares his confidence. We have different personalities – he's focused, stubborn; I'm scattered, and often happy to please – but we are bound together. What ties us is some vague but extremely strong connection from our early 20s. This connection, perhaps like all soulmates, has something to do with meeting at an important time in our lives: the end of adolescence and the beginning of adulthood and sharing. More importantly, our connection has something to do with developing the same values together. This 'developing' is what holds us together most, I think. This is because it's been a joint journey, a voyage of discovering what we feel and think, deep down. In our late 20s, we are currently shrugging off the whims, constraints and inane (and insane) pressures of everyday life. I'm sure – as perhaps all soulmates are – that as we truly age, and deal with love, marriage, children, the death of parents and our own ageing – our journey will deepen. Which is to say, that our joint discovery of values and meaning will continue through discussion and our separate but parallel searching. The most important ingredient in the recipe for a soulmate seems to be admiration. The most important seasoning is, of course, humour. And the special ingredient? For us I'm happy to report that it's been our unplanned adventures on the road and unmapped journeys of the spirit. Because he (probably without knowing it) introduced me to haikus, I've written three to express what I can't express in this paragraph:



Soul mates lend warm clothes



Which you wear in the darkness.



A single streetlight.



They sing and play flutes,



Laughing, drinking in haikus.



Happy in a storm.



They teach the teaching:



No fear — not now, not never.



This he keeps teaching."