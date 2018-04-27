The Best Nude Lipsticks For Dark Skin Tones

The first time I tried on a pair of "flesh toned" stockings from my local drugstore before church, I was sorely disappointed. Instead of matching my dark brown legs, I looked down to see my limbs covered in a wildly-unflattering beige material. That's my experience with "nudes" in a nutshell. For years, whenever I saw an exciting new line of nude lipsticks or glosses from my favorite brands, I'd keep browsing, not wanting to relive my nylon nightmare.
Of course, I'm not alone. "'Nude' is a tricky theory, especially when it comes to darker skin," makeup artist Nick Barose, who works with stars like Lupita Nyong'o and Zoë Kravitz, explains to R29. "People think of nude as something beige, so on darker skin it just looks unnatural and too light."
Thankfully, things are rapidly changing: Fashion and beauty brands are realizing that nudes aren't a one-size-fits-all concept, offering more options for more complexions. But for those who are still hesitant — especially those that fall on either side of the complexion spectrum —should rest easy, because picking out the right nude from modern options is as simple as looking in the mirror. "Your nude should look like it could be your own — just a bit rosier and warmer," Barose instructs. "On darker skin, I go a bit more bronze berry, so it looks fresh and healthy...not pale and flat. The right nude should make you look fresh, not dull."
Ahead, see some of the best next-to-nothing shades for Black skin — and tell us your faves in the comments below.
The Lip Bar is known for its in-your-face bolds, but we can't stop staring at the brand's new Never Enough Nudes collection. You can wear the rich browns by themselves, or tap on a little gold shimmer for more pop.
The Lip Bar Cougar, £8.69, available at The Lip Bar.
Birkin Brown is a go-to deep-brown with a slight hint of purple and a creamy satin finish.
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution in Birkin Brown, £24, available at Cult Beauty.
From Instagram's foremost beauty guru, Huda Kattan - Spice Girl is a beautiful brownish mauve with a true matte finish.
Huda Beauty Liquid Matte in Spice Girl, £18, available at Cult Beauty.
If you're giving your mattes a rest for the warmer months, then Too Faced's Natural Nudes collection is perfect — they go on creamy and are formulated with coconut butter.
Too Faced Natural Nudes Lipstick, £18, available at Debenhams.
At £5.60 a pop, you can mix and match these shades to come up with your own custom color.
NYX Lip Lingerie, £5.60, available at NYX.
A rich chestnut brown with a satin finish that looks great on deep skin with red undertones.
NARS Audacious Lipstick in Deborah, £26, available at Nars.
"I love the textures of all Tarte liquid lipsticks. This one, however, dries matte and never gets on my teeth and just perfectly goes with my complexion," R29 work and money writer Judith Ohikuare says. "A lot of nudes look too pink (in a bad way) on me, and others make me look like Ashy Larry. I’m not sure why, but this one just works and feels great on."
Tarte Quick Dry Matte Lip Paint in Fortune, £17, available at Tarte.
Those with lighter brown hues will find this golden shade picture perfect.
MAC Lipstick in Persistence, £17.50, available at MAC.
If you're looking to try a pinky brown that doesn't look ashy, then this moisturising cream gloss lippie is a winner.
Revlon SuperLustrous Lipstick Mink, £7.99, available at Superdrug.
After a pinot-fueled convo about their makeup counter frustrations, friends Amanda Johnson and KJ Miller came up with the concept of Mented. The brand has a collection of six balmy shades suitable for the darker spectrum.
Mented Cosmetics Capsule Collection, £64.50, available at Mented.
