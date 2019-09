Why Everyone's Talking About Gucci Beauty's New Lipstick Campaign

Under the creative direction of Alessandro Michele , the makeup line will make a return with a 58-strong army of lipsticks – the New Lipstick Collection – but the shade range as well as the texture, whether liquid matte or satin , is yet unknown. If Gucci's past Fashion Week beauty looks are anything to go by, though, we can expect everything from balmy nudes for a pared-back look and punchy reds for some clout. In fact, the brand is rumoured to have industry makeup artist, Thomas de Kluyver – known for his innovative, avant-garde beauty looks – on board, as well as famous faces like Dani Miller , the lead singer in Brooklyn-based punk band Surfbort, and Gucci model Mae Lapres