Those with cool undertones are more or less the opposite. "Cool tones tend to be a little more pink, and suit things like silver. Cool tones also do really well in cold environments rather than in the sun, in which they tend to burn. If you’re neutral, you have both pink and yellow tones and if you’re olive skinned, you’ll notice green undertones. It’s not literal, green green, just a slight hint. You might also look for certain tones in your veins, too." Green veins are said to correspond with warm to neutral tones, while blue veins are linked with cool tones. "This is a popular technique, but this can be a little difficult to determine," added Nicole. Many foundation products now state the undertone on the label or in product descriptions online, which makes it easier to find your true match.