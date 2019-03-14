Blinding highlights are done, according to Sir John, and when applying highlighter it pays to stop at the centre of the eye for a subtle effect. "If you bring it down the cheek too much, it’ll appear as though your foundation is greasy and that looks unflattering, especially in photos. Keep your glowy products more on the outside because it'll change the whole dynamic of your face. One thing I don’t like is brow highlights. They’re so played out. Leave the skin up there – it’s kinda sexy and modern."