The technique is most important, though. "Whenever I put product on I massage it in for a good few minutes because that’s the best way to release tension," continued de Mamiel. "If you go up to the corner of your eyebrows with both of your thumbs, you should find a notch, which is a draining point. There is also a draining point in the middle of our brow. If you spend a few seconds pressing these areas and understanding and knowing your face, it can be so beneficial for draining sinuses, increasing circulation and relieving stress. I recommend not looking in the mirror and just feeling it. Take the time to understand where you’re pressing – when I massage in clinic, I never have my eyes open. Feel the temperature and texture and be fully engaged in what you’re doing."