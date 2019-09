Once you've massaged in your cleanser for a total of four minutes and really dislodged every scrap of makeup, oil and grime, de Mamiel suggests using warm or hot water to get everything off, then following that with exactly two minutes of cold water, whether you want to press a soaked muslin cloth to your skin or prefer to splash your face with running water. "I've found that the skin shines afterwards," said de Mamiel. "Three days of doing that and you’ll see such a difference. I would then pat the water off, press the Dewy Facial Mist, £52 , into skin and apply an elixir, like Intense Nurture Antioxidant, £88 , to give skin a hydration boost." If that's out of your budget, The Ordinary's Resveratrol 3% + Ferulic Acid 3%, £5.50 and Lumene's Nordic C Valo Glow Boost Essence, £29.90 (which contains vitamin C) are just as effective at staving off the effects of pollution and other environmental aggressors. "Then, simply layer on a seasonal oil (de Mamiel formulates oils for spring, summer, autumn and winter) on top – and that’s all you need," she adds.