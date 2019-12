Even if you don’t have extractions during your facial, the combination of the massage and steam acts as something of a decongestant, encouraging sebum and oil up and out of your skin, which can manifest as a small breakout if you’re unlucky. The ingredients used can also exacerbate this effect, as Andrea noted: " Salicylic acid is used in many decongesting treatments, which really scoops debris out of your pores. As your skin goes through its renewal process, it can bring more congestion to the surface. But don’t despair. This is a good thing and it means clearer skin is on the way." Essentially, it might not be that your facial is causing a breakout. It’s more that it’s bringing to the surface what could be, say, three weeks of blemishes in three days.