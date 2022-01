The Invaluable Piece Of Advice A Dermatologist Gave Me For My Acne

I know I’m not alone when I say I’ve suffered with acne-prone skin for pretty much all of my adult life . Over the years I’ve managed to get things generally under control but I know that my skin will never be perfect (proven by the fact that I am still a victim of semi-regular breakouts ). It happens at least once a month and it’s usually hormone-related . (Absolutely no surprises there, then.) Sometimes my spots are worse than at other times but I’ve learned that the key is not to let them stress me out; I know they’ll clear up as quickly as they appear. But that’s not to say I don’t rally the skincare troops and target said spots with the arsenal of products I’ve come to rely on.