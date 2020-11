In my case, I try to avoid fragranced skincare. Of course, there is something sensorial about skincare that smells nice. It's enjoyable and uplifting but it has the potential to harm sensitive or reactive skin, as I recently found out while testing a batch of heavily fragranced products. "Fragrances should be avoided altogether within your skincare routine," says Dr Kemi Fabusiwa, medical doctor and director of Joyful Skin . "In general, the more wonderful it smells, the worse it is for your skin. To achieve the desired aroma, brands use ingredients such as linalool, cinnamal and limonene, which have the potential to irritate, potentially causing breaks in the skin's protective barrier." If this happens, you might experience soreness, redness or cracked skin. In which case, stop using the product immediately.