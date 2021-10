The Popular Skin Product This Dermatologist Would Avoid (& What To Use Instead)

If you're following consultant dermatologist Dr Anjali Mahto on Instagram , you'll know that she is one of the most honest and trustworthy pros across social media. In a recent Instagram live video , Dr Mahto was asked whether she recommends vitamin C, as other experts swear by it — and her answer was surprising. "Do I swear by it? I've got to be honest, I don't," she told her followers. "I'm not regular about using a vitamin C in my own skincare routine, and personally, I could take it or leave it." Dr Mahto went on to explain that while there is solid data on the benefits of vitamin C, formulations are good and it's a nice product to use, she doesn't like layering lots of products onto her skin. "I don’t like products being layered on my patients' skin, either," Dr Mahto explained. "The more variables I put into my treatment plan, the more likely it is that you will get peeling, irritation and sensitivity. I would rather use less products but use more effective products."