I Got A ‘Lip Flip’, The Lip Plumping Procedure Set To Rival Filler

Unlike filler, the procedure isn't instant. It can take up to four days for the Botox to take effect on the muscle, and then another week or two to see a difference in your lip. I started to feel the effects of the Botox the next morning and began to find it increasingly hard to do anything that requires pouting (like using a straw). But after four days, the muscles were fully relaxed. I was able to see a difference in the appearance of my top lip within a week, and after two weeks my top lip looked subtly but noticeably fuller than before.