7 Ways To Make Your Lips Bigger Naturally, By The Lip Doctor

Dr Esho says that a lip plumper is your no needle solution to achieving lip volume without invasive treatments or makeup. Give the Sculpt Lip Treatment, £19 , a go. "This was formulated to enhance lip shape without taking any chances of long-term scarring (which is sometimes an effect of lip augmentation)," says Dr Esho. Like other lip plumpers on the market, it does tingle slightly, but Dr Esho explains that this sensation plumps and defines lip curvature, as well as upping hydration – all without the burning irritation some lip plumpers deliver to swell lips. "With continued use, it will increase lip volume in both the short and long term," says Dr Esho. "I spent over a decade transforming lips with a needle, so to now be able to do this without one is amazing."