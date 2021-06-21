7 Ways To Make Your Lips Bigger Naturally, By The Lip Doctor

You might have seen TikTokers combining cinnamon oil, peppermint oil or even chilli flakes with lip products in a bid to enhance the shape and size of their lips. While Dr Esho says these types of hacks can be a short-term way to plump lips, the ingredients may aggravate skin. "That's the reason your lips are swelling up," says Dr Esho. "Cinnamon and chilli in particular irritate the lips which causes blood to rush towards them, making them look temporarily bigger." Dr Esho explains that long term irritation of the lips can lead to damage to the skin barrier, which may result in dry, flaky, sore skin. "It’s not something I'd advise," says Dr Esho.