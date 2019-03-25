Dr Chantrey mentions she would not use thread around the mouth, as she prefers natural movement and the ability to adjust product in this area if needed, but Dr Esho has performed lip threading in the UK before. "This is a medical procedure and all medical procedures will carry risk, but within the correct, experienced medical professional's hands, this can be a safe procedure," Dr Esho explains. "I pioneered something known as the 'Cupid’s bow lift', where small threads are used to lift and define the Cupid’s bow." Seeing as the threads are foreign bodies, do they need to come out? "No," says Dr Esho. "They will will break down naturally over time within the lip."