Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Lip Injections

Read our lips: We're not saying you need lip injections. But hey, if you'd like to try them or are curious about the procedure (and it's kind of impossible not to be, given the current state of pouty celebrities and volumising lip products), it's important to fill up on facts before you go plumping anything.
And that's where we come in. In the slides ahead, we discuss the best filler for beginners, how to find a doctor you can trust, and walk you through the procedure, step by step. We also put some rumours to rest and offer advice from top experts in the field. Oh, and there's even a cute GIF involved.
Ready to get your fill on the subject of lip injections? Let's get started!