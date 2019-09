If you want your lipstick to look professional, lip liner is your best bet. "You don’t want to outline lips to a point where it looks obvious, though," said Morgane. "Apply it ever so slightly above the outer edge of your lip, which you can feel with your fingertips. There’s a supermodel I work with who likes to call it 'the push'. It’s not cheating, you’re just embellishing the lip. To make this look more natural, I like to blend any lip liner on these outside edges, so I take my finger, a lip brush or a cotton bud, whatever works for you, and just run it across the outer edge to blur it a little bit, so that it’s not too harsh. You want the lips to look like they’re yours, not fake or drawn on. My go-to look is this and a little bit of lip balm . Don’t go crazy on the outline and don’t push too hard with the pencil."