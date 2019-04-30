Concealer is the beauty staple in every makeup artist's bag, whether going for a bare-faced minimal makeup style or full contour look. Our favourite tubes pick us up when we're down, erasing acne, dark circles, fine lines, hyperpigmentation, and highlighting natural contours.
Most of us know all too well that the quest to find the perfect concealer, like finding the perfect bra, is no easy feat. Your skin type, preferences, and primary concerns all feed into what type of concealer you'll jive best with. Ahead, we've rounded up our favourite concealers for dry, oily, hyperpigmented, acneic, dark circle-prone, and mature skin to help you find your perfect match...