If your skin almost always feels tight, looks rough, has small pores and is tight and flaky (especially during the winter), then you can be considered a dry skin type. However, if your skin has any breakouts whatsoever, then you don’t truly have dry skin. Breakouts originate from oil, so if you’re still getting breakouts, then your skin can’t be completely dry, and your products may be the problem. While how much or how little oil your skin produces is important, there are also other characteristics to consider.