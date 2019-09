For example, a 40-year-old woman may start to get occasional hormonal cystic breakouts . Because acne cysts are so painful and can linger for a few weeks, she may now start thinking her skin type is “acne-prone.” She might completely ignore that her skin has anti-ageing needs as well. This is why it’s important to always look at a variety of factors. In this case, it would be best for the woman to use spot treatments instead of switching to an entire acne routine that could dry out blemish-free areas and throw off the skin’s balance.