My eyes are quite small, so I love eye makeup that makes them stand out. For this reason, I opted for Fenty's Baewatch Vivid Liquid Eyeliner in Hot Tub Club, part of the liner trio, £27. That said, I was torn between picking a liner and speedily defining my eyebrows, which I'm very particular about. Still, nothing beats a great liquid liner, especially when it's as bold as this! I get so many compliments whenever I wear it. It's super pigmented and doesn't really require much more than a single swipe. I don't usually apply mascara with it, so it was surprisingly easy to nail the look in 29 seconds. The colour is so vibrant, I didn't need much product. However, my attempt at an Instagram-worthy wing was a bit patchy, so I would have liked to go over it a few times to make it neater. If I had more time, I'd finish with a slick of lip gloss.