Not just for the lips, a tinted balm can triple up as a dewy eyeshadow and a blush, says Mary, who used Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Lip Balm, £31 . Keeping your makeup the same shade pulls the look together and ensures everything looks a little more natural. Make sure your lips are properly hydrated and use your fingers to dab the balm on to your lips, without properly defining them, then tap the remnants of colour on to your lids. A couple of dots on the apple of each cheek, blended out with your fingers or a dense brush, finishes the look.