While you can absolutely use a flat or fluffy brush to essentially 'paint' the product on, Jessica prefers patting on cream bronzer (which should be up to two shades darker than your skin tone) with her fingers. "This warms up the makeup so that it melts and blends more seamlessly into your skin. Creams are great to use on other parts of your face, too, such as eyelids and under-eyes, where the lighter shade can be used as a concealer or brightener. They are also super buildable and easy to layer up so that you can achieve a classic daytime look or a more full-on dramatic effect simply by using more product."