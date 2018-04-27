Thanks to one wig-loving Calabasas girl, getting lip fillers is now about as pedestrian as having a facial in some beauty circles. Really, lip injections have been de rigueur in Hollywood for decades – it’s just that no one underwent SUCH a transformation in the public eye before. While the cosmetic industry will surely thank her for the uptick in bookings, the truth is that naturally full lips have long been considered attractive. Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Karen Mulder, Beyoncé, Janet Jackson, Marilyn Monroe, Rihanna... even Audrey Hepburn had a pretty pillowy pout. Assuming you want your lips to resemble more of the latter group than the former, there’s plenty you can try before resorting to the needle.