I think all the different names are meant to be a rough guide to ascertaining coverage level, but even the heaviest of foundations can be blended with a dollop of serum or highlighter and made much lighter. Invest in one base that you feel you can apply quickly and get a good level of coverage with for daytime, add in a quality concealer, and consider buying a slightly fuller-coverage base for nights out when you want more photo-perfect skin. Glossier’s ‘Skin first, makeup second’ tagline springs to mind, as Debbie said the best way to get great skin is to prep properly, with a good serum, eye cream and lip balm – which I’ll second. Take the time to massage in something hydrating first (I like The Ordinary’s Buffet Serum,, or La Roche Posay Hyalu B5 Serum,, and a slick of By Terry Baume de Rose,), then get to work.