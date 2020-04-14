Whether or not you decide to wear makeup while self-isolating is a personal decision. There's no right or wrong answer, but if you find yourself somewhere between the two extremes— wanting more than lip balm but less than a full face — tinted moisturiser is the complexion product you'll love to wear on your next work Zoom call or Bumble FaceTime date.
These lightweight formulas provide a hint of colour and radiance without weighing us down or making us feel greasy, which is perfect for feeling put together while at home. They offer the just-right combination of coverage and skin-care ingredients that make skin look clear and bright even if you're fighting a breakout or any other complexion annoyance. Plus, since the coverage is so light, it's easy to order a shade online that will look great. To help, R29 staffers are sharing their tried-and-true picks, ahead.
