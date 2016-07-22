Despite our diligent attempts to keep breakouts at bay, sometimes we need a little extra help getting our skin looking its best. Between summer heat, humidity, and sun, we find ourselves dreaming about the perfect product that will provide a hint of color, light coverage, and a dewy finish, all without weighing us down or making us feel greasy.
Enter, tinted moisturizers: These classic formulas offer the just-right combination of foundation and skin care to give you the exact amount of coverage you need. Much like their overachieving cousins, BB creams, they typically include a hefty dose of SPF as well, making them a truly one-stop shop for summer-perfect skin.
Click through to see our tried-and-true picks, as well as some new kids on the block we're obsessing — all of which should give you that lit-from-within skin you crave.