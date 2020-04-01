Ashley Graham On The Power Of Wearing Makeup In Isolation

Your getting-ready routine has probably changed over the past three weeks, adjusting to the new normal that is not leaving the house. For some of us, self-care takes the form of skipping makeup altogether, but for supermodel and creative Ashley Graham, it's quite the opposite: Wearing makeup is keeping her spirits up through these uncertain times, providing a sense of both joy and stability.
Ahead, Graham gives us a peek into her life during the COVID-19 pandemic as she juggles caring for her two-month-old baby while hosting her candid celebrity podcast Pretty Big Deal — including her best tips for staying positive, and why pretty things like gold highlighter and blue eyeshadow are more essential than you think.
Advertisement
Stick To A Consistent Skin Routine
While Graham admits she hasn't been wearing makeup every single day during this time of self-isolation, she says that her skin-care routine has stayed consistent. "I’m trying to keep to my morning and evening skin-care routines as close to normal as possible," she explains. "I think that sense of ritual is important during this time — especially when I'm going through a full work day of meetings and livestreams. I'll always apply the must-have essentials like lip balm, my vitamin C serum, and SkinCeuticals daily moisturizer."
Find Makeup That Boosts Your Mood
Beyond being a content creator and entrepreneur, the supermodel recently partnered with Revlon as the face of the brand's new limited-edition Tropical Vibes collection, which launched last week. "When Revlon said they wanted to do a tropical makeup line, it was important that it included a versatile range of shades that paid homage to the colorful scenery and culture of the islands," Graham says, adding that the ethos of the collection — which includes a lip gloss, eyeshadow palette, and body-glow highlighter — actually feels apropos in the current situation of global isolation. "I hope it brings some sunshine and warmth to people during this time when we’re all socially distancing."
Makeup might seem to some like an unnecessary luxury right now, but Graham is paying special attention to how it makes her feel. "Last week, I decided to do a full face of makeup using only products from the Tropical Vibes line," she says. "I created a blue eyeliner using the brightest shadow from the palette and used the Golden Lava highlighter, and wore the look — with my sweats — for my afternoon video meetings and dinner with my family. In a weird way, wearing gold highlighter and blue eyeliner boosts my creative spirit and helps bring some normalcy to this uncertain situation."
Advertisement
Make Time For Self-Care
Another way that Graham is finding peace during trying times is by loving on her new baby — and herself. "My son Isaac is now my number-one priority and is truly a source of unconditional love and happiness," Graham says. "As mothers, we willingly make a lot of sacrifices for our babies, but it’s important for the well-being of our families that we find time for self-care, too. One small way I care for myself is to slather my body with hydrating lotion. My doula, Latham Thomas, has a line of products that I use every day. The Anointed Love Butter is heaven sent."
Try To Stay Positive & Connected
Given the current health crisis, Graham acknowledges that everyone's economic situation is different, but she's trying her best to remain hopeful. "I'm using this time to connect with my loved ones on a daily basis, always reminding myself to not be afraid, and that we're going to get through this together," she says. "I urge everyone, if you can, please stay home. Of course, there are people who don't have the privilege to stay home. We are all grateful for those people, and to show our gratitude, we must also do our part to stay healthy and safe — and at home."
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Advertisement