Ashley Graham's Lip Kit Sold Out In 3 Hours — But It's Back

When Revlon brand ambassador Ashley Graham marched into the company offices in New York City, dumped out her makeup bag, and got to work on a three-piece lip kit inspired by the bodacious reds she loves most, you had to know it was going to be popular. You might have also assumed a beauty giant like Revlon would be able to keep up with demand, but when the kit dropped last week, it proved to be an unstoppable force (much like Graham herself) and sold out in a mere three hours.
Comprised of a cherry-red lipstick, a lip liner to match, and shimmery ruby-red gloss, Graham’s Never Enough Lip Kit in Worship was designed to match the model's bold signature look. “The Revlon team and I went through loads of swatches to land on the final colors," she said in a press release. "I felt strongly that one of the kits should be about the classic Revlon red, which is so vibrant and beautiful on everyone.”
Judging from how quickly stock dwindled, she achieved that and more. The good news? The lip kit was just restocked on Amazon, and it's also slated to launch on Target’s site beginning March 10. Something tells us nabbing one of these sets is going to be a hell of a game of Whac-A-Mole. For those who can’t quite sync with its availability, find a few similar options, ahead.
