Which Kylie Lip Kit Is Right For You?

If there’s one thing Kylie Jenner has conquered, it’s the art of a good selfie — which is why it was only right when Instagram gave her a custom face filter. But selfies aren't the only thing she's good at: The mogul also knows a thing or two about lipstick. We’ve been following the youngest sibling of the Kardashian-Jenner clan's impressive ascent in the beauty sphere since the launch of her cosmetics company, which now sells a huge range of beauty buys and, oh, has also made her a Forbes-cover millionaire (almost billionaire).
Our only qualm about Kylie Cosmetics, especially when it comes to the lip products, is its relative inaccessibility — these lip releases are nearly impossible to snag when they're released (although we’ve mapped out some alternatives, here) and if you're running to Ulta to pick up a kit in person, the favorites are usually emptied out by the time you get there. Ultimately, you're left unable to test out the colors before committing.
But don’t fret — we’ve got your back. We enlisted the help of celebrity makeup artists Elisa Flowers and Molly Stern to break down the best shades of the lip products for a variety of skin tones. Click through to discover which hue best suits you. Then, when your color is back in stock, you'll be ready to pounce like a momager on a press opportunity. Find the Kylie Cosmetics lip product that's perfect for you, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.