Which Kylie Lip Kit Is Right For You?

If there’s one thing King Kylie has conquered, it’s the art of the Snapchat selfie. Oh, and she seems to know a thing or two about lipstick, too. We’ve been following the youngest Jenner's impressive ascent in the beauty sphere since the launch of her cosmetics company, which now sells a huge range of lippies, ranging from a warm red to a matte espresso and a baby-pink gloss.
Our only qualm about the Kits is their relative inaccessibility — they’re near impossible to snag (although we’ve mapped out some alternatives, here) and, at the moment, only available online. That makes it pretty hard to test out the colours Sephora-style before committing.
But don’t fret — we’ve got your back. We enlisted the help of celebrity makeup artists Elisa Flowers and Molly Stern to break down the best shades for a variety of skin tones. Click through to discover which hue best suits you. Then, when your colour is back in stock, you'll be ready to pounce like a momager on a press opportunity.