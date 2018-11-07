Update: The wait is nearly over. Since Kylie Jenner announced that Kylie Cosmetics would be coming to all Ulta Beauty stores "this holiday," fans have been left in the dark as to when, exactly, they'd be able to pick up their beloved lip kits in stores.
And now we finally have a date. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Kylie Cosmetics announced that starting November 17, Jenner's brand will be stocked in every Ulta Beauty store nationwide. Now the only burning question we have left is: Will the Todd Kraines lip kit be available there, too?
This post was originally published on August 30, 2018.
Kylie Jenner just hit us all with some huge news. After years of running a direct-to-consumer beauty business — selling her Lip Kits exclusively on the Kylie Cosmetics website — America's richest self-made millionaire has just announced that she's making her makeup a whole lot easier to get your hands on. As of now, the details are still a bit murky, but what we know for sure is that Kylie Cosmetics will be launching at Ulta Beauty, online and in retail stores across the country, at some point this year.
The news broke on Twitter this afternoon, when Jenner posted the official announcement:"I’m so excited to let you guys know that
@KylieCosmetics will be coming to all @ultabeauty stores around the country this holiday!... More to come..."
The tweet begs more than a few follow-up questions. To get some answers, we looked to the second half of the equation, Ulta Beauty. After re-tweeting Kylie's announcement post, the mass beauty retailer proceeded to provide its own comment, confirming that the partnership is in fact happening.
"We are thrilled to confirm our exclusive partnership with Kylie Cosmetics which will be launching in all stores and online later this year," says Mary Dillon, Ulta Beauty's chief executive officer. "Kylie Jenner is a highly influential force in the beauty industry." Of course, we already knew that part.
With that confirmation, it's clear that Kylie Cosmetics makeup will be launching at Ulta at some point this year...but all else remains up in the air. And now, we wait.
