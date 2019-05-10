Update: It’s official: Kylie Jenner is in fact launching her own skin-care line. The 21-year-old billionaire announced on Instagram this afternoon that the rumors are true — and, it turns out, Kylie Skin is coming a lot sooner than we all thought.
Here’s what we know now: The products will be cruelty-, gluten-, paraben-, and sulfate-free as well as vegan. The Kylie Skin website is officially live where you can sign up to hear new details about products that are set to launch on May 22. Until then, make room in your medicine cabinets because Kylie Skin is coming.
Our only other question: Does this mean we'll finally get our hands on Kris Jenner's "top-secret" moisturizer? Fingers crossed.
This story was originally published on October 2, 2018.
Most of us can recall waiting in line at fancy nightclubs or local bars at 21, just happy to finally be old enough to legally drink with our friends. Then there's Kylie Jenner. The beauty mogul — who turned the big 2-1 this summer — is spending her first year of legal boozing in the glow of being one of Forbes' 2018 Richest Self-Made Women.
In fact, she's expected to become the youngest self-made billionaire in the world, beating Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg, who reached the status at 31 and 23, respectively. It's all thanks to her wildly-successful makeup company, Kylie Cosmetics — and her latest beauty endeavor might just get her there faster.
According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office database, Kylie Cosmetics registered three trademarks with the federal agency on September 27 that appear to be for a new skin-care line. Two of the applications — "Kylie Skin" and "Kylie Skin by Kylie Jenner" — are for goods, which according to the filing could include moisturizers, scrubs, serums, masks, and so forth. The third filing — another "Kylie Skin" — is for retail store services, which can mean the pop-up stores that she and her sister Kim Kardashian have previously launched for their makeup collections.
Although we don't yet know what might be launching under her newest venture, we wouldn't be surprised to see an eye cream as a star product, which Jenner — who was once a brand ambassador for NIP + FAB — has previously revealed that she can't go a day without. We also wouldn't be shocked to learn that the mogul took inspiration from one of her favorites, Kiehl's, which she has raved about on her app and during press interviews.
So what will her new products be like? An educated guess might assume they'd feel and work like some of the products she loves, including the Rose Hips Nourishing Oil, Calendula Herbal Extract Alcohol Free Toner, and Ultra Facial Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30, all from the latter brand.
Perhaps her makeup-free selfies have been the precursor? "I feel like having a daughter, and thinking about beauty in the future, has definitely changed me," she said in her recent Vogue Australia cover story. "I feel like it has made me love myself more and accept everything about me." The filings are currently awaiting examination, and according to Legalzoom.com, that could take anywhere from three months to a year for processing. There's also the possibility of her filings not being pursued, which is common. So for now, we wait...
