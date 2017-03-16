Travel must-haves for most teens include a pack of gum, some lip balm, and a magazine. But most teens don't fly on private jets on the reg, like Kylie Jenner. As such, the reality star is very familiar with jet-lag, the dehydrating effects of plane air, and the importance of looking camera-ready at all times. And with spring break just around the corner, what better time than now for her to share her travel routine?
Jenner is no stranger to sharing her various extensive and expensive beauty routines. But her mid-flight favorites, which she posted on her app, are a nice mix of drugstore and luxury items, and you can bet we'll be adding a few to our carry-on bag next time we head out of town. Check them out ahead.