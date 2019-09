Travel must-haves for most teens include a pack of gum, some lip balm, and a magazine. But most teens don't fly on private jets on the reg, like Kylie Jenner. As such, the reality star is very familiar with jet-lag, the dehydrating effects of plane air, and the importance of looking camera-ready at all times. And with spring break just around the corner, what better time than now for her to share her travel routine