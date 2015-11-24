Sure, she may have an enviable glam squad to do her makeup in her glam room, but Kylie Jenner knows a thing or two herself. Need proof? The beauty whiz just posted a video to her website detailing her start-to-finish makeup look. But there isn't a pro swiping the stuff on this time. Nope, it's Kylie applying her own makeup.
Throughout the video, Jenner gives product recommendations and application tips that, we have to say, we're pretty impressed by. Homegirl knows how to wield a Kabuki brush. You can watch the video yourself on her site — and we've broken down every product Kylie uses in the tutorial, so you can get shopping.
Click through to see what Jenner uses to get her off-duty makeup look. Like you probably imagined, she's got quite the arsenal of products.
Throughout the video, Jenner gives product recommendations and application tips that, we have to say, we're pretty impressed by. Homegirl knows how to wield a Kabuki brush. You can watch the video yourself on her site — and we've broken down every product Kylie uses in the tutorial, so you can get shopping.
Click through to see what Jenner uses to get her off-duty makeup look. Like you probably imagined, she's got quite the arsenal of products.