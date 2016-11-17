Bigger is better if you're hosting a Thanksgiving block party for the first time or flying coach. But sometimes, smaller is smarter. Do you replace your mascara every three months? A travel-sized tube will give you more bang for your buck. Rarely hit the pan on your blushes and bronzers? Get mini sets for half the price.
It also helps that plenty of major brands offer travel-sized versions of their most popular products that are really freakin' cute — making them great stocking stuffers. Of course we want a mini eyeshadow kit that's roughly the size of a credit card. Even better when paired with an itty-bitty mascara that gets to every single eyelash, or a tiny highlighter stick.
So ahead, just in time for the year's biggest travel season, we've rounded up the miniature, TSA-friendly beauty buys we can't wait to pack.
