It's Official: Kylie Jenner Is Releasing A Skin-Care Line This Month

To top it all off, this week Kylie took to Instagram Stories to talk about her upcoming project and reveal that it's coming sooner than we think. "It's been almost a year since I started working on it. I just can't wait to share with you guys, because it's around the corner," she says before clarifying that it's not makeup-related. "This project is completely separate from Kylie Cosmetics. I can't wait to finally share my new child. Now, I have three kids: Stormi, Kylie Cosmetics, and my new project." And the same day, she posted another makeup-free photo in her feed.