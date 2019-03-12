5 New Kylie Cosmetics Products Are Coming To Ulta This Month

Last week Ulta Beauty announced its biannual 21 Days of Beauty Sale starts on Sunday, which had us reviewing our calendars and preparing our budget — clearly half-off mascara takes precedence over our St. Patrick's Day bar-hopping plans. And while we thought that would be the biggest news from the beauty retailer this month (because 21 days of deals is a lot), Ulta went on to drop even more surprises.
This week, the retailer is expanding its exclusive Kylie Cosmetics collection. You can now go to your local Ulta to swatch a ton of eyeshadow palettes and lip products that were previously only sold on kyliecosmetics.com. And sealing the deal on their beauty business relationship, Kylie designed an entirely new lip kit exclusively for Ulta, which is actually being sold both online and in stores (all the other Kylie Cosmetics goods are in stores only).
Unlike the 21 Days of Beauty sale, you won't have to wait until this weekend to shop the Kylie collection at Ulta — it's all available now. But to make your shopping experience easier, we've rounded up everything that's new at Ulta from Kylie Cosmetics, ahead.
