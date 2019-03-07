Buckle Up! Ulta Just Announced Its 21 Days Of Beauty Sale

If there's anything that can get us excited to turn the clocks forward and start rolling into spring full force, it's a good sale. Lucky for us, Ulta Beauty has just released all the details about its iconic 21 Days of Beauty Sale, which seasoned shoppers know drops biannually (once in the fall and again in the spring). And this time around, the deals are better than anything we could've ever imagined.
Starting Sunday March 17 (St. Patrick's Day) and running 21 days through Saturday, April 6, Ulta Beauty will be offering deals on the most popular cult products from the biggest, best-selling makeup and skin-care brands. We're talking favorites from Tarte, MAC, Becca, Urban Decay, Mario Badescu, and so many more, up to 50% off tradition retail prices. That means your beloved Mario Badescu drying lotion will be just $8 if you shop it on March 30.
The full calendar is enough to make you giddy with excitement, but there's even more good news: This year, Ulta is "focusing on newness" by dropping hundreds of never-before-seen launches throughout the 21 Days of Beauty period. New product drops will come from the best brands Ulta has to offer, including Too Faced, Smashbox, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Philosophy, Dermalogica, Peter Thomas Roth — and most excitingly — Kylie Cosmetics.
The full product lineup and new release details are coming soon, but until then, mark your calendars to ring in some serious savings starting next week.
