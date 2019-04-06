Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty Sale Is Almost Over — But Don't Miss These Last Deals

Ulta Beauty has just kicked off its biannual 21 Days Of Beauty Sale, and in case you haven't heard, this season's super-sale is better than anything we've ever seen. It started Sunday, March 17, and runs straight through Saturday, April 6. Every day in between, Ulta is dropping a ton of new products and price-chopping the retailer's best-selling makeup and skin-care must-haves by 50% or more.
To help you tackle what's sure to be the biggest beauty sale this spring, we've compiled a comprehensive guide, ahead. Some standouts? Flesh Beauty lipstick will be down to just $8 on the 20th, Mario Badescu's Drying Lotion will sell for next to nothing come the 30th, and cult-favorite mascara wands, like IT Cosmetics and Tarte, will be remarkably cheap throughout. You don't want to miss any of 'em, so keep clicking for every offer included for the duration of Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty sale.
