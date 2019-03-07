11 Brand-New Launches To Score At Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty Sale

We've been around the block enough to know the Ulta Beauty Annual 21-Day Sale is not a drill. This is the time of year to grab crazy deals on makeup and skin care without the burden of dealing with
amateur hour holiday shoppers. But this year, Ulta is outdoing itself by dropping brand-new launches at the same time — many of which are exclusive to the retailer, and a few that haven't even landed in stores yet. (Can you say Too Faced Better Than Sex Liquid Eyeliner?)
Among other goodies are Urban Decay's new take on its game-changing (and retired) Naked palette; a gem of a highlighter from Smashbox that not only looks like crystal shards, but is made with crystals, too; and a couple of Coachella-ready palettes, because believe it or not, it's already that time of year again. See every new launch to hit the store and sync your calendars accordingly — with gear like this, spring is about to get that much brighter.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.s