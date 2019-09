11 Brand-New Launches To Score At Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty Sale

Among other goodies are Urban Decay's new take on its game-changing (and retired) Naked palette ; a gem of a highlighter from Smashbox that not only looks like crystal shards, but is made with crystals, too; and a couple of Coachella-ready palettes, because believe it or not, it's already that time of year again. See every new launch to hit the store and sync your calendars accordingly — with gear like this, spring is about to get that much brighter.