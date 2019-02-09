When Urban Decay announced that it would stop making its OG Naked palette last August, we felt a little betrayed. It's like when McDonald's started tweaking its classic apple pie recipe. Why mess up a good thing? But unlike McDonald's, Urban Decay got rid of the cult-favorite palette to make room for new and better things. (Sorry, Ronald we like our pies fried with brown sugar, despite the calorie count.) This month, Urban Decay is releasing a modern, neutral eyeshadow palette to heal the last of our Naked palette wounds.
The new 12-pan eyeshadow palette features all-new shades with a mix of finishes, including metallic, satin, and matte. Like the original Naked palette, the colors are neutral with a range of browns, peaches, and even a rose gold. But this palette has one unique feature: The four shades that you'll use most often are in larger pans, so that there's no shortage of the colors you love.
Aside from the larger pans and brand-new colors, Urban Decay also created this palette to be more inclusive. "We created Naked Reloaded to look good on everyone. These truly universal shades are made for any age, skin tone, and gender," wrote the brand in a press statement.
For those in Los Angeles that want to test that claim, the makeup brand will have a Naked Palette vending machine selling its newest launch at The Grove in Los Angeles starting on February 10 (until supplies last). The machine will take neutral palettes from other brands as currency for your Reloaded purchase — now, that is some shade (pun very much intended).
The Urban Decay Reloaded Naked Palette ($44) will be available on February 18 at urbandecay.com and at retailers on March 7.
