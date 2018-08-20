Beauty with Mi
I Tried Ulta Beauty's Top-Rated Makeup – & Here's My Unfiltered Opinion

This is what a full face of top-rated Ulta Beauty makeup looks like.

Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty world. Never miss an episode by subscribing here.
Ulta Beauty has over 1,100 locations throughout the United States, but it wasn't until just last year that the retailer brought its unique mix of high-end and drugstore products to Manhattan. It's been years since I first walked through the beauty emporium's glass doors, but seeing how the retailer now rests a short subway ride away from my NYC apartment, I figured I'd reacquaint myself with all the store has to offer.
To ease myself in, I reached out to the brand to inquire about the top-rated makeup items at the store. In the video above, I try a full face of bestselling Ulta Beauty wares, from a $39 full-coverage foundation to an $8 dewy highlighter. Find out which ones are worth your money, above.
Tarte Amazonian Clay Full Coverage Foundation, $39, available at Ulta Beauty; NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer, $30, available at Ulta Beauty; Becca Hydra-Mist Setting Powder, $38, available at Ulta Beauty; NARS Blush in Impassioned, $30, available at Ulta Beauty; Benefit Hoola Bronzer, $29, available at Ulta Beauty; ColourPop Highlighter in Wisp, $8, available at Ulta Beauty; Morphe Jaclyn Hill Palette, $38, available at Ulta Beauty; Ulta Beauty Gel Eyeliner in Blackout, $8, available at Ulta Beauty; Lipstick Queen Nothing But The Nudes Lipstick, $24, available at Ulta Beauty; L'Oréal Voluminous Lash Paradise in Waterproof, $9.99, available at Ulta Beauty.
written by Mi-Anne Chan
Released on August 20, 2018
