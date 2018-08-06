Beauty with Mi
11 Sweatproof Makeup Products That Never Let Me Down

These products won't melt off your face — even in 80% humidity

Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty world. Never miss an episode by subscribing here.
For a season that's all about relaxation and fun, summer is a pretty high-maintenance time of year. Despite free-flowing rosé and tons of outdoor concerts, there's also the heat (which makes for sweaty situations on public transit) and humidity (which makes living in a busy city a sticky, frizzy mess). When combined with the sad reality that makeup just doesn't perform the way it does in cooler weather, it's a recipe for frustrating mornings.
I can't control the weather (or my sweat glands), but I can control my makeup, which is why I create a "summer edit" every year. It consists of products I know will cling to my face in sweltering heat — and stay there all day long. Check out the formulas and techniques that make it easy to love makeup, even in the summer, above.
The Best Long Lasting Summer Makeup Products
written by Mi-Anne Chan
Released on August 6, 2018
