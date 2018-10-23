I Tried $370 Worth Of Urban Outfitters Beauty Products & Here's What I Thought

See more about this Episode
Since adding beauty to its carefully-curated aisles in 2010, Urban Outfitters has graduated from a purveyor of hipster cable-knit sweaters to a bona fide stockist for of-the-moment beauty products. The brand has excelled in sourcing indie beauty brands that speak to its millennial fanbase, stocking brands with names like Foxybae and Petal and filling its shelves with facial oils, glitter pastes, and flower-infused rollerballs.
Last month though, Urban Outfitters put some skin in the game. The brand launched its own beauty line called Ohii, a 13-product collection that boasts minimal-yet-cutesy products like "Gummy Gloss" and "Glass Powder." If you couldn't tell from the product's whimsical names, the brand fits right in with the other products in Urban Outfitter's arsenal.
After seeing the collection, I took another look at Urban Outfitter's beauty section and realized that many of the items listed on the site I'd never tried before. So, I went to my local Urban Outfitters and devised a full skin-care and makeup routine (Ohii included, of course). Press play above to find out what I thought.
Verb Ghost Shampoo, $16, available at Urban Outfitters; Verb Ghost Conditioner, $16 , available at Urban Outfitters; Gisou Honey-Infused Hair Mask, $68, available at Revolve; Lixirskin Electrogel Facial Cleanser, $33, available at Urban Outfitters; CORSX One Step Pimple Clear Pad, $20, available at Urban Outfitters; Peter Thomas Roth Retinol Fusion PM Night Serum, $65, available at Urban Outfitters; Valjean Labs Replenish Hydrating Gel, $15, available at Urban Outfitters; Milk Makeup Blur Liquid Matte Foundation, $40, available at Urban Outfitters; Ohii Glass Powder , $18, available at Urban Outfitters; TokyoMilk Blush Oil Stick, $24, available at TokyoMilk; Ohii Mini Mascara, $16, available at Urban Outfitters; Ohii Treasure Shadow Palette Eyeshadow, $24, available at Urban Outfitters; available at Urban Outfitters; Ohii True Matte Lip, $16, available at Urban Outfitters.
