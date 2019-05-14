Story from Beauty

Everything In The Urban Outfitters Beauty Line Is Under $25

Jacqueline Laurean Yates
Courtesy of Urban Outfitters
At one point in time, the hour-long face beat — complete with contour, highlight, baking, and draping — was seemingly the norm, but a counterculture has been reigning supreme in the last few years. Beauty-obsessed millennials are leaning into a minimal approach with maximum output. And Urban Outfitters joined in on the easy-does-it beauty lineup last year when it released Ohii, an in-house brand that has hair, skin care, and makeup products.
For years, Urban Outfitters has carried a carefully curated selection of beauty brands such as Ouai and Benefit Cosmetics. Ohii stands a part as a private-label option created with the Urban customer in mind. The collection has clearly targeted the Instagram-loving generation with the product selection. First, the entire line is affordable, with everything under $25. Second, every piece is photo worthy, from the Soft Glow Highlighter to the Glistening Gummy Glosses with fun names like “Golden Charge” and “Rose Quartz.”
In case you haven't checked out the line for yourself, we've rounded up some of the best Ohii beauty offerings, ahead.
1 of 14

Soft Glow Highlighter

ohii
Soft Glow Highlighter
$24.00
2 of 14

Wake Up Pen

ohii
Wake Up Pen
$18.00
3 of 14

Before + After Vitamin C Mask

ohii
Before + After Vitamin C Mask
$24.00
4 of 14

True Matte Lip

ohii
True Matte Lipstick
$16.00$10.00
5 of 14

Get Fresh Toner Pads

ohii
Get Fresh Toner Pads
$16.00
6 of 14

Glass Powder

ohii
Glass Powder
$18.00
7 of 14

Lip Jelly

ohii
Lip Jelly
$8.00
8 of 14
Skin Quench Spray Serum
ohii
Skin Quench Spray Serum
$14.00
9 of 14

Mini Mascara

ohii
Mini Mascara
$16.00
10 of 14

Pure Stick Deodorant

ohii
Pure Stick Deodorant
$12.00
11 of 14

2-in-1 Clay Cream Cleanser Wash

ohii
2-1 Clay Cream Cleanser
$14.00
12 of 14

Daydream Hand Cream

ohii
Daydream Handcream
$10.00
13 of 14

Magic Hour Shadow Palette

ohii
Magic Hour Shadow Palette
$24.00
14 of 14

Magic Hair Wand

ohii
Magic Hair Wand
$12.00
