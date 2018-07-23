This Cult-Favorite Brand Just Hit Urban Outfitters

Since the introduction of Urban Outfitter's Beauty Shop back in 2010, the brand has seriously stepped up its beauty game to new levels. For some, the excitement of going to the hipster standby starts to lose interest after hitting their 20s, but the beauty department has given us reason to stick around way past our post-collegiate days.
Urban Outfitters' senior beauty buyer Laura Zaccaria told us the store is always on the hunt for the next big thing, which prompted its expansion into K-beauty and beyond. "The BB cream phenomenon really shed light on the Korean beauty industry, uncovering innovative products and formulas. Their approach to skin care in particular is so intriguing and like nothing I'd ever seen before," she said. "It raised eyebrows, which is what we're looking for."
Color us impressed. The diversity in UO's selection almost rivals that of the big names in beauty retail — except now can you pick up trendy overalls and some Beautyblenders all in one trip.
Ahead, we rounded up some of the best beauty buys to get your hands on, ASAP (but we'd suggest checking out the site for more because, trust us, there are a ton). While many of the products are exclusively online, we're sure you won't have a problem hitting that $50 free-shipping mark.