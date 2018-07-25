What BB, CC, & DD Creams Actually Mean

These days, if foundations aren't competing to do more than just cover a breakout, then is it even worth buying? When one can hydrate your skin for up to 48 hours, and another promises to reduce fine the appearance of fine lines sans syringe, no one really wants to settle for a one-trick pony when you can have a multitasking base that claims to do it all. But how, and why, did you start expecting more from your foundation? Well, some might say it all goes back to BB creams, then CC creams, then DD creams after that...
The trendy hybrids, which picked up steam on the U.S. market a few years back and haven't slowed down since, are likely to thank for being the driving force behind the barrage of multitasking products on the market — which quickly became mainstays on our top shelves. These alphabet creams offer up coverage and then a little something more, like SPF (BB), color correction (CC), or everything else you find in your medicine cabinet (DD). Safe to say, they're your favorite foundation, but better.
But like most beauty innovations, these multipurpose creams can be somewhat daunting. So if you're still not sure which one will work best for you, take a cue from our favorites, ahead...